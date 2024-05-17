On May 17, 2024, Lisa Campbell, Director at Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), sold 5,539 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,687 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial) is a company that provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online.

The shares were sold at a price of $23.76, valuing the transaction at approximately $132,528.64. This sale occurred when Dropbox Inc's market cap was approximately $7.68 billion, with the stock being Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value, which stands at $29.15.

The company's price-earnings ratio is 15.82, which is lower than the industry median of 27.13. This ratio is also lower than the company’s historical median.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 47 insider sells at Dropbox Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

The GF Value of Dropbox Inc is derived from historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand the broader context of their investment decisions.

