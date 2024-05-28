Natarajan Sethuraman, Chief Scientific Officer of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA, Financial), sold 18,980 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on the development of therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company utilizes its proprietary Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV)™ technology to develop a pipeline of oligonucleotide and protein-based therapies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,858 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Entrada Therapeutics Inc, where insider transactions over the past year have included 6 buys and 21 sells.

On the date of the sale, shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc were priced at $15.16 each. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $517.188 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.32, which is below the industry median of 28.89.

The GF Value and other valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are also critical in understanding the stock's current standing and future prospects.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future movements in the stock price of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA, Financial).

