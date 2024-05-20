Director Gary Kremen Acquires 25,000 Shares of Identiv Inc (INVE)

On May 20, 2024, Gary Kremen, Director at Identiv Inc (INVE, Financial), purchased 25,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has increased the insider's total holdings in the company to 25,000 shares.

Identiv Inc is a technology firm that specializes in security technology systems, including access control products, and services related to identity management, physical security, and RFID systems.

The purchase was made at a price of $4.14 per share, valuing the transaction at $103,500. Following this acquisition, the market cap of Identiv Inc stands at $93.764 million.

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 0 insider sells at Identiv Inc. The insider transaction history reflects a positive sentiment among the board members and executives towards the company's stock.

The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow based on historical trading multiples and adjustments for past performance and future growth estimates.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Identiv Inc is estimated at $9.16 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The insider's recent purchase could signal a belief in the company's undervalued status or potential for future growth, aligning with the positive insider buying trend over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.