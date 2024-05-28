John Hazen, Chief Digital Officer of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT, Financial), executed a sale of 3,563 shares in the company on May 17, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 20, 2024, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 30,130 shares, with no recorded purchases.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates as a retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The company offers boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts, and home products. It serves its customers through physical stores and an e-commerce platform.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc were priced at $113.21. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $3.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.96, which is above both the industry median of 18.51 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value for Boot Barn Holdings Inc is calculated at $87.29, suggesting that with a current price of $113.21, the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

The valuation metrics and the recent insider selling activity might be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and stock valuation discrepancies.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 11 insider sales at Boot Barn Holdings Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts monitoring Boot Barn Holdings Inc will continue to watch these trends and valuation metrics closely to gauge potential impacts on the stock's future performance.

