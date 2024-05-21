On May 21, 2024, Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of 2024, reporting net earnings of $1.8 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06. This result falls short of the analyst estimate of $4.16 per share. Total sales for the quarter were $21.4 billion, compared to the estimated $23.9 billion, reflecting a decline from $22.3 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two-thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). The company captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market.

Performance and Challenges

For the quarter ended May 3, 2024, Lowe's reported a 4.1% decrease in comparable sales, driven by a decline in DIY big-ticket discretionary spending. This was partially offset by positive comparable sales in Pro and online segments. The diluted EPS of $3.06 represents a decrease from $3.77 in the first quarter of 2023, which included a gain from the 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business. Excluding this gain, the adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2023 was $3.67.

“We are pleased with our start to spring, driven by strong execution and enhanced customer service,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, president, and CEO. “This quarter we rolled out our new DIY loyalty program nationally, expanded same-day delivery options, and took market share in key categories. We continue to gain momentum with our Total Home strategy, reflected in our growth in Pro and online.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Lowe's continues to execute a disciplined capital allocation program to generate long-term, sustainable shareholder value. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 3.0 million shares for $743 million and paid $633 million in dividends. As of May 3, 2024, Lowe's operated 1,746 stores representing 194.9 million square feet of retail selling space.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Total Sales $21.4 billion $22.3 billion Net Earnings $1.8 billion $2.3 billion Diluted EPS $3.06 $3.77 Comparable Sales -4.1% Not Provided

Analysis and Outlook

Lowe's performance in Q1 2024 highlights the challenges faced by the home improvement retailer, particularly in the DIY segment. The decrease in comparable sales and diluted EPS indicates a need for strategic adjustments to address changing consumer spending patterns. However, the company's efforts in expanding its Pro and online segments, along with its disciplined capital allocation, show a commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Lowe's has affirmed its full-year 2024 outlook, expecting total sales of $84 to $85 billion and diluted earnings per share of approximately $12.00 to $12.30. The company anticipates comparable sales to be down 2% to 3% compared to the prior year, with an operating margin of 12.6% to 12.7%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lowe's Companies Inc for further details.