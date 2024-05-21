Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) Q1 2024 Earnings Fall Short of Analyst Estimates

Comparable Sales Decrease 4.1%; Diluted EPS of $3.06

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $21.4 billion, fell short of estimates of $23.9 billion, and down from $22.3 billion in the prior-year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.06, compared to $3.77 in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a decrease due to the absence of a gain from the 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business.
  • Net Earnings: $1.8 billion for the quarter ended May 3, 2024.
  • Comparable Sales: Decreased by 4.1%, driven by a decline in DIY big ticket discretionary spending, partially offset by positive sales in Pro and online segments.
  • Store Count: Operated 1,746 stores, representing 194.9 million square feet of retail selling space as of May 3, 2024.
  • Share Repurchases and Dividends: Repurchased approximately 3.0 million shares for $743 million and paid $633 million in dividends during the quarter.
  • Full Year 2024 Outlook: Affirmed with total sales expected between $84 to $85 billion and diluted EPS projected to be approximately $12.00 to $12.30.
Article's Main Image

On May 21, 2024, Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of 2024, reporting net earnings of $1.8 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06. This result falls short of the analyst estimate of $4.16 per share. Total sales for the quarter were $21.4 billion, compared to the estimated $23.9 billion, reflecting a decline from $22.3 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two-thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). The company captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market.

1792906032515805184.png

Performance and Challenges

For the quarter ended May 3, 2024, Lowe's reported a 4.1% decrease in comparable sales, driven by a decline in DIY big-ticket discretionary spending. This was partially offset by positive comparable sales in Pro and online segments. The diluted EPS of $3.06 represents a decrease from $3.77 in the first quarter of 2023, which included a gain from the 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business. Excluding this gain, the adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2023 was $3.67.

“We are pleased with our start to spring, driven by strong execution and enhanced customer service,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, president, and CEO. “This quarter we rolled out our new DIY loyalty program nationally, expanded same-day delivery options, and took market share in key categories. We continue to gain momentum with our Total Home strategy, reflected in our growth in Pro and online.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Lowe's continues to execute a disciplined capital allocation program to generate long-term, sustainable shareholder value. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 3.0 million shares for $743 million and paid $633 million in dividends. As of May 3, 2024, Lowe's operated 1,746 stores representing 194.9 million square feet of retail selling space.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Total Sales $21.4 billion $22.3 billion
Net Earnings $1.8 billion $2.3 billion
Diluted EPS $3.06 $3.77
Comparable Sales -4.1% Not Provided

Analysis and Outlook

Lowe's performance in Q1 2024 highlights the challenges faced by the home improvement retailer, particularly in the DIY segment. The decrease in comparable sales and diluted EPS indicates a need for strategic adjustments to address changing consumer spending patterns. However, the company's efforts in expanding its Pro and online segments, along with its disciplined capital allocation, show a commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Lowe's has affirmed its full-year 2024 outlook, expecting total sales of $84 to $85 billion and diluted earnings per share of approximately $12.00 to $12.30. The company anticipates comparable sales to be down 2% to 3% compared to the prior year, with an operating margin of 12.6% to 12.7%.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lowe's Companies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.