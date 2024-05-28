Palo Alto Networks Faces Investor Disappointment Despite Positive Q3 Earnings

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Palo Alto Networks (PANW, Financial) saw a decline of 3% after reporting its Q3 (April) results. The cybersecurity giant reported an EPS beat, but the upside was smaller than usual, with just a $0.07 beat. Revenue increased by 15.3% year-over-year to $1.98 billion, meeting analyst expectations. Despite recent guidance downgrades, PANW's in-line guidance was considered decent.

  • By geography:
    • Americas grew 15% in Q3
    • EMEA increased by 20%
    • JPAC rose by 8%, driven by higher subscription bookings offsetting lower product bookings.
    Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 200 basis points to 25.6%. PANW narrowed its FY24 billings guidance to $10.13-10.18 billion from $10.10-10.20 billion.
  • Market dynamics: Cyberattacks continue unabated, with AI expected to increase the pace of attacks. PANW anticipates no changes in cybersecurity spending, as most customers have ongoing projects limited only by execution capability.
  • Platformization: PANW believes that platformization is the key to addressing security threats. Despite investor concerns, customer feedback has been positive, indicating robust demand expected to continue for several quarters.
  • Billings: The stock sold off last quarter when PANW lowered FY24 bookings guidance. Q3 billings were within the guidance range, but PANW is focusing less on this metric. The company notes that RPO mainly comprises contracts with ratable revenue, while billings are influenced by invoicing terms, adding volatility. PANW does not see billings as a true indicator of business trends.
  • Partnership with IBM: PANW's partnership with IBM involves migrating IBM's QRadar customers to XSIAM. IBM will deliver industry-specific capabilities using Watson X and enable over 1,000 IBM security consultants on the entire Palo Alto Networks portfolio, accelerating platformization. PANW will be IBM's preferred cybersecurity partner across network, Cloud, and SOC.

Overall, investors were disappointed with the small EPS upside and expected better billings guidance for Q4 (July). However, management's positive tone on the call, addressing spending fatigue and platformization concerns, helped the stock recover from its lows. It was a decent report overall.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.