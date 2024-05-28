Graham & Doddsville Spring 2024 Newsletter From Columbia Business School

Interviews with professional investors and student ideas

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • An investment newsletter from the students of Columbia Business School.
Article's Main Image

We are pleased to bring you the 49th edition of Graham & Doddsville. This student-led investment publication of Columbia Business School (CBS) is co-sponsored by the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing and the Columbia Student Investment Management Association (CSIMA). In this issue, we were lucky to be joined by five investors who have plied their craft across geographies, asset classes, and market cycles.

The first interview you'll find is with Jennifer Oppold, founderof Alpine Peaks Capital. We discussed her path to investing and her process of identifying potential long and short ideas. We also dug into her positions in IPAR (IPAR, Financial), HEICO (HEI, Financial), and Trex (TREX, Financial).

Next is with Adam Patinkin, founder ofDavid Capital Partners. We discussed how his background has helped him succeed in investing, his emphasis on catalysts in his investment philosophy, and his short position in Brown-Forman (BF.A, Financial). We also discussed his long ideas on Vistry (LSE:VTY, Financial), eDreams ODIGEO (XMAD:EDR, Financial), and Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR, Financial).

Then a fascinating interview with Freddy Brick, from Muddy Waters. We discussed his background, activism in short-selling, and Muddy Waters' short positions in Fairfax (TSX:FFH, Financial), and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT, Financial).

Then is Noah Snyder, founder of Snöboll Capital. We discuss his influences, his portfolio's geographic exposure, and his long ideas on Vitec Software Group (OSTO:VIT B, Financial) and Kelly Partners Group (KPGHF, Financial).

Lastly, editor Richard Lalane (‘24) had an exclusive interview with Shayan Mozaffar, Founder & CIO at10x10y and Adjunct CBS Professor for The Analyst's Edge, aboutfinding your edge and sharing it with the world.

We continue to bring you stock pitches from current CBS students.

In this issue, we feature the winners of the 2023 UNC Alpha Challenge, Joe Ferguson (‘25), Garrett Wallis (‘25), and Susan Liu ('25) for their long thesis on Janus International Group (JBI, Financial).

We also feature the winner of the 2024 Artisan International Growth Stock Pitch Challenge, Amar Kashyap (‘24) for his long thesis on Enstar Group LTD (ESGR, Financial).

You can find more in-depth interviews on the Value Investing with Legends podcast,hosted by Tano Santos and Michael Mauboussin, Head of Consilient Research at Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and adjunct faculty member at Columbia Business School. Recent interviewees include Kim Lew, John Armitage, Nicolai Tangen and John Rodgers.

We thank our interviewees for contributing their time and insights not only to us, but to the whole investing community.

G&D Editors

Read the full newsletter here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.