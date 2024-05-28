Lowe's Q1 Results: Strategies and Initiatives Propel Strong Performance Amid Challenges

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago

Echoing Home Depot's (HD, Financial) sentiments from last week, Lowe's (LOW, Financial) described the home improvement market as challenging, with consumers hesitant to make big-ticket purchases due to high interest rates. Despite this, LOW exceeded Q1 EPS and revenue expectations, reaffirming its FY24 outlook, supported by its Total Home Strategy and Perpetual Productivity Improvement (PPI) initiatives.

  • Total Home Strategy:
    • Focuses on providing a full range of products and services to both DIY and Pro customers.
    • Pro business remains stronger than DIY, with Q1 comps in positive territory despite an overall 4.1% decline in comps.
  • Pro Business Growth:
    • LOW targets the small-to-medium sized Pro market, including repair and remodel contractors, property managers, and tradespeople.
    • Estimates this segment represents about half of the $500 billion total Pro market.
  • Efficiency and Operating Profits:
    • Launched the Perpetual Productivity Improvement (PPI) initiative in 2021 to enhance productivity through new processes and technology.
    • Investments include modernized check-out lanes, touchscreen point-of-sale handheld devices for employees, and updated inventory management systems.
  • Financial Performance:
    • Beaten EPS expectations for the fourteenth consecutive quarter.
    • Repurchased 3.0 million shares in Q1, with SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue increasing by only 170 basis points year-over-year to 18.8%.

Overall, LOW continues to execute well in a challenging environment. The national rollout of its new DIY loyalty program in Q1 is expected to boost performance in the coming quarters. However, until interest rates decrease and the housing market strengthens, both LOW and HD will find it difficult to significantly reignite growth.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.