Q1 2024 Compugen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today and welcome to Compugen's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode and audio webcast of this call is available in the Investors section of Compugen's website, www.ccbn.com.



As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Yvonne Naughton, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Yvonne, please go ahead.



Yvonne Naughton - Compugen Ltd - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on the call today. Joining me from Compugen for the prepared remarks are Dr. Anat Cohen-Dayag, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alberto SSR, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Michelle Miller, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Ron affair, Chief Scientific Officer, will join us for the Q&A.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that during this call, the Company may make