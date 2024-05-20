On May 20, 2024, Director Gary Goode sold 4,716 shares of Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $34.46 per share, totaling approximately $162,493.36.

Gentex Corp specializes in manufacturing automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors and camera-based driver assistance systems for the global automotive industry, aerospace, and fire protection industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,716 shares of Gentex Corp and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year, where there have been zero insider buys and seven insider sells within the company.

The shares of Gentex Corp were trading at $34.46 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 18.22, which is above both the industry median of 16.81 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Gentex Corp is estimated at $37.31 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with context regarding the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. As always, potential investors should consider the broader market conditions and more comprehensive research before making any investment decisions.

