On May 20, 2024, Kenneth Walsh, Director of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $12.98 each.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc operates as a bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers a range of deposit and loan products and services. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,330 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and only one insider buy within the company.

The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc were trading at $12.98 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $103.336 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.51, which is higher than the industry median of 9.725 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc is estimated at $14.69 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.