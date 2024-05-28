Marvin Boakye, VP - Chief Human Resources Officer of Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial), purchased 1,745 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This insider buy has increased the total number of shares owned by the insider to 1,745, as no shares were sold by the insider in the past year.

Cummins Inc, a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute, and service engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and electrical power generation systems.

On the date of the purchase, shares of Cummins Inc were priced at $286.04, resulting in a transaction valued at approximately $499,549.80. Following this transaction, Cummins Inc has a market cap of $39.09 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Cummins Inc stands at 21.03, which is below the industry median of 23.36. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $291.59, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The insider transaction history for Cummins Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider buy could be a signal to investors regarding the perceived value of the stock at current levels, considering the insider's increased stake in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.