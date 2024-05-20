Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW, Financial) on May 20, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $132.59 per share, totaling approximately $396,192.33.

Arrow Electronics Inc operates as a global provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company serves as a supply channel partner for over 150,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and commercial customers through a global network.

Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year includes a total of 4,406 shares sold and no shares purchased. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Arrow Electronics Inc's shares were trading at $132.59 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.35, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.56 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $121.45, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the company's current valuation and stock performance, aligning with broader market and company-specific trends.

