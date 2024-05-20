On May 20, 2024, Charles Geer, the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial) is a global provider of products and services to the energy industry. The company facilitates the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through two segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

The shares were sold at a price of $38 each, totaling $114,000. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands adjusted. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Halliburton Co, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This pattern of transactions provides a broader context to the insider's recent activity.

As of the latest trading session, Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $33.31 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.02, which is above the industry median of 11.61.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial) is estimated at $40.37 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at Halliburton Co provides an interesting data point for investors, especially when viewed in the context of the company's valuation metrics and overall insider trading trends.

