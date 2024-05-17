Director Susan Kronick Sells Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

On May 17, 2024, Susan Kronick, a Director at Hyatt Hotels Corp (H, Financial), sold 1,189 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 2,697 shares sold.

Hyatt Hotels Corp (H, Financial) operates as a global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands, including Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club. The company offers hospitality services through a network of properties around the world.

On the day of the sale, shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp were priced at $149.17. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $15.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.34, which is above the industry median of 19.58.

According to the GF Value assessment, Hyatt Hotels Corp is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, based on a GF Value of $138.84. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there has been a notable trend in insider transactions at Hyatt Hotels Corp, with 26 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This pattern can be observed in the insider trend chart below.

The recent insider sell by Susan Kronick contributes to the ongoing trend of insider sells at Hyatt Hotels Corp, providing investors and market watchers with insights into the internal sentiment towards the company's stock among its key executives and directors.

