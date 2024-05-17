On May 17, 2024, Adam Soroca, the Chief Product Officer of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial), sold 10,597 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 58,135 shares.

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) is a technology company that operates in the digital advertising sector. The company provides a platform for automating the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $12.3 each. Following this transaction, the market cap of Magnite Inc stands at approximately $1.56 billion.

The insider transaction history for Magnite Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and 29 insider sells.

Regarding the company's valuation, Magnite Inc's shares are currently trading close to their GF Value of $12.33, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

