On May 17, 2024, Ken Bakshi, Director at World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial), executed a sale of 4,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 15,436 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial) is a global energy management company specializing in fuel supply, energy management, and sustainability services for customers in various sectors including aviation, marine, and land transportation.

The shares were sold at a price of $25.58 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $114,810. This sale occurred when the stock's GF Value was estimated at $25.11, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

World Kinect Corp's current price-earnings ratio is 26.91, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 11.61. This ratio also surpasses the historical median for the company, suggesting a premium valuation compared to its historical trading.

The insider transaction history for World Kinect Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with three insider sales and no buys recorded.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

