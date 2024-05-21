On May 21, 2024, Gregory Andrew J. Jr., the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Synovus Financial Corp (SNV, Financial), executed a sale of 23,539 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Synovus Financial Corp, headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, operates as a financial services company through its subsidiary, Synovus Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services to customers in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee.

The shares were sold at a price of $40.02, resulting in a total transaction amount of $941,707.78. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Synovus Financial Corp stands at 0 shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,539 shares and purchased 28,000 shares. The insider transaction history for Synovus Financial Corp shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Synovus Financial Corp has a market cap of $5.843 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.66, which is above both the industry median of 9.725 and the company’s historical median.

The current stock price of $40.02 closely aligns with the GF Value of $39.72, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.