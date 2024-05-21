Insider Buying: Immunome Inc's CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares

On May 21, 2024, Clay Siegall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome Inc (IMNM, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $13.88 per share, totaling $1,388,000.

Immunome Inc (IMNM, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies by harnessing the human immune system to treat disease. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a pattern of buying activity over the past year, where the insider has acquired a total of 269,204 shares.

The company's shares currently hold a market cap of $818.578 million. Various valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are used to assess the stock's current standing and potential future performance.

Insider buying can be an indicator of a company's future potential as perceived by its own executives. The insider transaction history for Immunome Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

For more detailed analysis and insights, investors might consider looking at the GF Value of the stock to determine its fair value based on historical multiples, book value, and future earnings projections.

