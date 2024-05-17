On May 17, 2024, Director Scott Hill executed a significant transaction in the stock of CS Disco Inc (LAW, Financial), selling 73,296 shares at a market price of $6.65 per share. This transaction was officially filed and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

CS Disco Inc is a technology company that provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions. The company helps law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies improve legal outcomes by making sense of complex, voluminous data.

Following this transaction, the market responded with the stock price of CS Disco Inc standing at $6.65, which places the company's market cap at approximately $377.25 million.

The insider transaction history for CS Disco Inc shows a pattern of insider activity, with a total of 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. This could suggest a trend where insiders are more inclined to sell shares than to purchase them.

Regarding valuation, CS Disco Inc's shares are currently trading below the GF Value of $9.45, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are integral components of the GF Value calculation, providing a comprehensive view of the stock's intrinsic value.

Overall, the sale by the insider at CS Disco Inc highlights a significant movement within the company's stock, potentially signaling investor sentiment and the perceived value of the company in the eyes of key stakeholders.

