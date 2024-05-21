Full Year 2024 FD Technologies PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Seamus Keating - FD Technologies PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our full-year '24 results presentation. Today, as usual, I'm joined by Ryan Preston, our CFO, but also today, by Ashok Reddy, the CEO of our KX business. And Ashok will take us through the detail of the KX update.



As you will all know that the key numbers we preannounced back on March 1, so there should be no surprises in any of the numbers here today, although there is a lot of detail, which Ryan will take us through shortly. I think looking back at the year in review, but probably two key factors affecting our performance in full-year '24.



Firstly, markets were weak, both in enterprise software but also in enterprise services. That meant that contracts simply took longer to close. They got kicked further off the line, looking for more and more levels of approvals. And in some cases, things that did get moved up the line didn't quite get approved.



And in this environment, secondly, we were also too positive on what we could achieve around the KX growth in