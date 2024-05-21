May 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Magdalena Komaracka - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA - Director of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you to this conference, which will be about the results of Grupa PZU for Q1. The speakers are Artur Olech, the CEO of PZU; Jaroslaw Mastalerz, CEO of PZU Zycie and Tomasz Kulik, CFO of the Group.



Artur Olech - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA - CEO & President of Management Board



Good morning. Thank you for coming. We will be speaking about the results today. We would like to talk about the latest developments in the group, the changes that have taken place, and also we would like to discuss the upcoming changes related to the Management Board. First of all, we would like to introduce ourselves and we would like to tell you that we are going back to communicating results in this new way, meaning that the CEO will take part in this conference and also other important officers from the company.



We will also stress management and cooperation with banks more now, and we think that this will be an asset for us to strengthen our