Q1 2024 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2024. I must advise you that the conference call is being recorded. Additionally, a live webcast of today's conference call and accompanying presentation is available on Pyxis Tankers website, which is www.pyxistankers.com. Hosting the call is Mr. Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers and Mr. Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer of the company. I would like to pass the floor to one of your speakers today, Mr. Eddie Valentis. Please go ahead, sir.



Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for results of the three months ended March 31, 2024. The effects on global seaborne trade from the Russian-Ukraine war have been further compounded by the conflict in the Red Sea. Overall, global economic activity has been resilient, including the OECD, despite the