On May 20, 2024, Charles Lyon, Subsidiary President and Chief Executive Officer of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), sold 9,637 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $74.9 each, totaling approximately $721,689.3.

StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) is a diversified financial services organization providing financial products and advisory services. The company's services include risk management advisory services for commercial clients, and it operates a network of broker-dealers that serve institutional clients with foreign exchange and securities execution services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares of StoneX Group Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 25 insider sells and only 1 insider buy within the company.

As of the date of the sale, StoneX Group Inc had a market cap of approximately $2.35 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 9.90, which is below both the industry median of 19.67 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42, based on a GF Value of $52.61.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors trying to understand the latest trends and valuations of StoneX Group Inc, as it reflects ongoing insider trading activities within the company.

