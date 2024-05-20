On May 20, 2024, Dana Zimmer, President, Distribution at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), sold 1,173 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 7,276 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Nexstar Media Group Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company, focusing on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in the United States.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were priced at $167.43 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $5.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.78, below the industry median of 18.85, indicating a valuation lower than many of its peers.

The GF Value of the stock is $211.49, suggesting that Nexstar Media Group Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 42 insider sells at Nexstar Media Group Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential valuation perspectives of Nexstar Media Group Inc.

