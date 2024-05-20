On May 20, 2024, Andrew Alford, President of Broadcasting at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), sold 998 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 1,727 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Nexstar Media Group Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company, focusing on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $167.43, valuing the transaction at approximately $167,209.14. This sale occurred at a time when the stock has a market cap of approximately $5.32 billion and is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The price-earnings ratio of Nexstar Media Group Inc stands at 13.78, which is below the industry median of 18.85. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation compared to its peers.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 42 insider sells at Nexstar Media Group Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

