On May 20, 2024, Sean Compton, President of Networks at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), executed a sale of 1,123 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 4,944 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Nexstar Media Group Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company, focusing on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $167.43, valuing the transaction at approximately $188,000. This sale occurred while the stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and trades with a price-earnings ratio of 13.78. The current price-earnings ratio is lower than the industry median of 18.85, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $211.49, suggesting that Nexstar Media Group Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The insider transaction history for Nexstar Media Group Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 42 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate a sentiment of taking profits or reallocating investments among the insiders, though it does not necessarily reflect the company's future potential.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by analysts.

This sale by the insider, Sean Compton, provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.