On May 20, 2024, David Matthews, the Chief Technical Officer of Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Power Integrations Inc, a leader in high-performance integrated circuits used in power conversion, is known for its innovations in the field of energy-efficient power supplies. The company's products are utilized across various industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial applications.

The shares were sold at a price of $76.88 each, totaling $384,400. This sale has adjusted the insider's total direct ownership in the company to 47,485 shares. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,485 shares and has not made any purchases.

The recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year at Power Integrations Inc, where insider activity has predominantly been sales. There have been 64 insider sales and no insider buys during this period.

As of the date of the sale, Power Integrations Inc had a market cap of approximately $4.38 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 83.82, significantly above both the industry median of 32.03 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. The GF Value of $63.41 suggests a premium compared to the current trading price.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could be a point of analysis for understanding the stock's future trajectory.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.