Barry Mandinach, EVP, Head of Distribution at Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS, Financial), executed a sale of 7,963 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc, a financial services company, specializes in investment management and related services to individuals, corporate, and institutional clients. The company offers products in various styles and asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternative investments, and multi-asset strategies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,963 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the selling trend observed among insiders at Virtus Investment Partners Inc, with a total of three insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc were priced at $234, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 14.28, slightly above the industry median of 13.51.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Virtus Investment Partners Inc is $214.12 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their analysis to understand potential trends and directions in the stock's performance.

