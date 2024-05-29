Josep Llorens, Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing at Haemonetics Corp (HAE, Financial), executed a sale of 1,809 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this recent sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,507 shares of the company, with no recorded purchases.

Haemonetics Corp specializes in the development and distribution of products used in blood processing. The company's offerings assist in the collection and processing of donated blood. Furthermore, they provide hospitals and blood centers with the technology needed for improved blood management practices.

On the date of the sale, shares of Haemonetics Corp were priced at $94.96. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $4.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.69, which is above the industry median of 29.045.

The GF Value of Haemonetics Corp is $92.55, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a measure of intrinsic value that includes historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider purchases but 13 insider sales over the past year at Haemonetics Corp. This pattern of transactions may provide insights into the insider sentiment towards the stock's current valuation.

