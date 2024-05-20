On May 20, 2024, Janet Jackson, Director at Installed Building Products Inc (IBP, Financial), sold 2,122 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 2,122 shares, with no shares purchased during the same period.

Installed Building Products Inc, listed under the symbol IBP, is a company that operates in the building products industry, specializing in the installation of insulation and other complementary building products for residential and commercial markets.

On the date of the sale, shares of Installed Building Products Inc were priced at $211.65. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $6.004 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.88, which is above the industry median of 11.43.

The stock is currently considered to be Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.46, based on a GF Value of $144.59. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history for Installed Building Products Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 10 insider sales and no insider buys.

This sale by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.