On May 20, 2024, Mary Jammet, Director at MGM Resorts International (MGM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,344 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 0 shares remaining in their holdings.

MGM Resorts International (MGM, Financial) is a global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife, and retail offerings.

According to the market cap data, MGM Resorts International is valued at $12.80 billion. The stock was priced at $41.11 on the day of the insider's recent transaction.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.76, which is lower than the industry median of 19.58. This ratio is also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a fluctuation in earnings valuation over time.

Based on the GF Value, which is calculated at $65.71, MGM Resorts International has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This suggests that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice before investing, as per GuruFocus valuation methods.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells at MGM Resorts International, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than buy. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

For investors, keeping an eye on insider transactions like those of the insider can provide important clues about the potential future direction of the stock, especially when analyzed alongside broader financial metrics and valuations.

