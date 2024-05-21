On May 21, 2024, Vaibhav Agarwal, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial), executed a sale of 11,406 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More than 350,000 organizations have chosen RingCentral for their business communications needs.

The shares were sold at a price of $36.01 each, totaling approximately $410,782.06. This sale has adjusted the insider's holdings to a different figure compared to the past year's transactions where the insider sold a total of 57,686 shares.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells at RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial). This pattern of transactions suggests a trend among the insiders, primarily leaning towards selling rather than purchasing stock.

As of the latest sale, RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $3.35 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that are significant in assessing its current market position.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial) is estimated at $47.04 per share, which suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by analysts.

This recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide essential data points for investors monitoring RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial) and considering its potential in their investment portfolios.

