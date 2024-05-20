On May 20, 2024, William Sullivan, Director at SM Energy Co (SM, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 60,000 shares and made no purchases.

SM Energy Co (SM, Financial) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America. The company's operations are primarily focused in the Permian Basin and South Texas.

On the date of the transaction, shares of SM Energy Co were priced at $49.32. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7.77, which is below the industry median of 11.61.

The GF Value of SM Energy Co is estimated at $35.04, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and six insider sells at SM Energy Co, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider selling at SM Energy Co, reflecting the insider's trading activities and the company's current stock valuation metrics.

