On May 20, 2024, Jennifer Lutz, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial), sold 750 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $171.14 each.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, known for its construction solutions, specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing structural building products. The company's offerings include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems used in light-frame construction. They also provide concrete construction products like adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 750 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the valuation front, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial) holds a market cap of $7.28 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 21.65, which is above the industry median of 14.17. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $157.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value calculation incorporates historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.