Director CHOU TIMOTHY C K Sells Shares of Teradata Corp (TDC)

On May 20, 2024, CHOU TIMOTHY C K, Director of Teradata Corp (TDC, Financial), executed a sale of 6,356 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

Teradata Corp (TDC, Financial) specializes in database and analytics-related software, products, and services. The company helps organizations to collect, integrate, and analyze data, providing analytical solutions for better decision making.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,356 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed within Teradata Corp, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Teradata Corp were priced at $33.43. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $3.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 78.29, significantly above both the industry median of 27.25 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, Teradata Corp has a GF Value of $44.80, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Teradata Corp.

