On May 20, 2024, Michele Murgel, the Chief People & Places Officer of Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), executed a sale of 4,224 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $36.88 each, totaling approximately $155,872.

Intapp Inc specializes in software solutions that address the unique challenges faced by professionals in the legal, financial, and consulting sectors. The company's offerings include client and engagement lifecycle management software, designed to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 57,585 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 112 insider sells and no insider buys at Intapp Inc.

The market cap of Intapp Inc is currently $2.81 billion. On the day of the sale, the stock was trading at $36.88, which is above the GF Value of $33.84, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

