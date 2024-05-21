Q4 2024 GPT Infraprojects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to GPT Infraprojects Ltd Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Atul Tantia, Executive Director and CFO. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Atul Tantia - GPT Infraprojects Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the GPT Infraprojects Ltd earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. I hope you all had the opportunity to review the financials as well as the presentation uploaded on the website of the stock exchanges as well as our website over the weekend.



I will briefly cover the key highlights for the quarter. Joining us on the call today is Stellar IR, our investor relations advisors. We are pleased to report robust growth in our revenues, surpassing the milestone mark of INR1,000 crores for the year as projected in our previous earnings calls as well. Thus, we have achieved a growth rate of almost 27% in revenues compared to the previous year.