Full Year 2024 Sompo Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Masahiro Hamada - Sompo Holdings, Inc. - Group CFO, Senior EVP & Executive Officer



This is Hamada, Group CFO. Since last fiscal year, there has been many incidents from our company as well as in the industry, and I am fully aware of the concern this has caused to analysts and shareholders. Today, we announced our financial results at 3:30. And despite these challenges, Sompo registered good results with strong performance overseas.



On the other hand, under our new medium-term management plan, which we will unveil at next week's IR meeting, the first year will be a dip in performance, and thereafter, we will be back on the growth trajectory. The starting base of the new plan will be based on the FY '23 results and FY '24 guidance, which I will share today along with our shareholder return policy.



Please refer to the executive summary on Page 3. The first point is the full year results for FY '23. Adjusted consolidated profit was up by JPY 138.8 billion to JPY 291 billion, overachieving the full year guidance and reaching a record high. Domestic P&C insurance business benefited