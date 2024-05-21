On May 21, 2024, Alex Schultz, Director at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial), purchased 28,933 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $7.68 per share, totaling approximately $222,309.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc operates as a global provider of adventure travel and expedition cruising services. The insider's recent purchase follows a pattern observed over the past year, where Alex Schultz has acquired a total of 101,242 shares, indicating a strong confidence in the firm's prospects.

The recent insider buying activity at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc includes 4 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year, suggesting a generally positive sentiment among the company's insiders regarding its stock performance.

Currently, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a market cap of $430.406 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and adjusted by GuruFocus to reflect expected future business performance.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc is estimated at $16.01 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status, urging investors to consider the stock carefully despite its apparent undervaluation.

The insider's recent acquisition could signal a positive outlook on the company's value and future performance, aligning with the historical data and the comprehensive analysis provided by the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.