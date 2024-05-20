On May 20, 2024, Sonia Galindo, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of KBR Inc (KBR, Financial), sold 4,660 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The company offers engineering, procurement, construction, consulting, and maintenance services.

The shares were sold at a price of $66 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of $307,560. This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at KBR Inc, where there have been 6 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

The stock of KBR Inc currently holds a market cap of approximately $8.94 billion. With the current share price of $66, KBR Inc is evaluated as Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value of $57.20, which suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, adjustments are made based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,660 shares and has not made any purchases. This selling trend among insiders at KBR Inc might be of interest to current and potential investors, especially when considering the company's valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.