On May 21, 2024, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, the Chief Legal Officer of QuantumScape Corp (QS, Financial), sold 22,554 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

QuantumScape Corp specializes in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The technology aims to provide higher energy density and faster charging compared to traditional lithium-ion technology.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 201,464 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale was executed at a price of $5.72 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $128,991.68. On the day of the sale, QuantumScape Corp had a market cap of approximately $2.84 billion.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 32 insider sells at QuantumScape Corp. This pattern of transactions suggests a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

For investors, understanding the GF Value and other valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow is crucial. These indicators can help assess whether the current stock price reflects the company's fair value, considering its earnings, sales, book value, and cash flow.

The sale by the insider at QuantumScape Corp provides significant information for stakeholders and potential investors, reflecting insider sentiment and possibly influencing market perceptions of the company's future prospects.

