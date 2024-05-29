Timmie Hong, Chief Product Officer of MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial), sold 3,515 shares of the company on May 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $84 each, totaling $295,260.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,754 shares of MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial) and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been significantly more insider sales (17) than buys (3).

MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial) is a financial technology company that provides personal finance and consumer lending services. Its platform offers managed investment and banking services, along with financial tracking and education.

On the date of the sale, MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $916.655 million.

The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that contribute to its GF Value. The GF Value of $21.26 suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.95.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

