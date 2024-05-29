"Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Beats, Revenue Misses Analyst Estimates"

Revenue and Earnings Per Share Fall Short of Projections

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $79.2 million for Q4 FY2024, up from $76.0 million in Q4 FY2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.96 for Q4 FY2024, compared to $1.89 in Q4 FY2023.
  • Revenue: $141.4 million for Q4 FY2024, a 5.8% increase from $133.6 million in Q4 FY2023, but fell short of the $147.73 million analyst estimate.
  • Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Rate: $72,202 per day for Q4 FY2024, a 6.0% increase from $68,135 per day in Q4 FY2023.
  • Vessel Operating Expenses: $20.4 million for Q4 FY2024, up 7.8% from $19.0 million in Q4 FY2023, primarily due to non-capitalizable drydock-related expenses.
  • Depreciation and Amortization: $17.6 million for Q4 FY2024, a 12.1% increase from $15.7 million in Q4 FY2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $8.5 million for Q4 FY2024, up 13.2% from $7.5 million in Q4 FY2023, mainly due to higher stock-based compensation expenses.
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom, and Athens, Greece.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Dorian LPG Ltd reported a net income of $79.2 million, or $1.96 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $76.0 million, or $1.89 per share, for the same period in the previous year. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $77.6 million, or $1.91 per share, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.90 per share.

1793228112268521472.png

Revenues for the quarter were $141.4 million, up 5.8% from $133.6 million in the same period last year, but below the analyst estimate of $147.73 million. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher average TCE rates and an expanded fleet size, partially offset by a decrease in fleet utilization.

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Dorian LPG Ltd reported a net income of $307.4 million, or $7.60 per share, compared to $172.4 million, or $4.29 per share, for the previous fiscal year. Adjusted net income for the year was $307.4 million, or $7.60 per share, aligning with the annual estimate of $6.62 per share.

Revenues for the fiscal year were $560.7 million, a 43.9% increase from $389.7 million in the prior year, surpassing the annual estimate of $539.36 million. The rise in revenue was attributed to increased average TCE rates and fleet size, despite a slight decrease in fleet utilization.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Net Income $79.2 million $76.0 million $307.4 million $172.4 million
Adjusted Net Income $77.6 million $78.1 million $307.4 million $169.7 million
Revenue $141.4 million $133.6 million $560.7 million $389.7 million
EPS (Diluted) $1.96 $1.89 $7.60 $4.29
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $1.91 $1.94 $7.60 $4.22

Operational Highlights

The TCE rate for Dorian LPG Ltd's fleet was $72,202 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a 6.0% increase from $68,135 in the same period last year. For the fiscal year, the TCE rate was $65,986, a 30.8% increase from $50,462 in the prior year. However, fleet utilization decreased from 95.7% to 87.7% for the quarter and from 95.0% to 93.9% for the fiscal year.

Challenges and Achievements

The company faced increased expenses in several areas, including charter hire, vessel operating, depreciation and amortization, and general and administrative costs. Despite these challenges, Dorian LPG Ltd achieved record-breaking TCE rates and net income, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic fleet management.

John Hadjipateras, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We generated a record-breaking fiscal year 2024 TCE of nearly $66,000 per operating day, yielding our highest ever net income and a more than 30% return on equity. Including the $1.00 per share dividend recently declared, we will have returned over $730 million to shareholders since our IPO. The challenges from market volatility and geopolitical events continued in the last quarter as we remain focused on the quality of our service to customers and the strength of our balance sheet. I am grateful to and commend our seafarers and shore staff for their commitment to our mission to provide safe, reliable, clean, and trouble-free transportation.”

Conclusion

Dorian LPG Ltd's financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 demonstrates robust growth in revenue and net income, despite missing some analyst estimates. The company's strategic focus on fleet expansion and operational efficiency has yielded significant returns, positioning it well for future growth in the LPG shipping industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dorian LPG Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.