CRH PLC's Dividend Analysis

Delving into CRH PLC's Dividend Performance and Future Prospects

CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on 2024-06-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-23. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into CRH PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does CRH PLC Do?

CRH PLC is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

A Glimpse at CRH PLC's Dividend History

CRH PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down CRH PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, CRH PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.50%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, CRH PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 37.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 21.10% per year. Based on CRH PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of CRH PLC stock as of today is approximately 5.42%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, CRH PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. CRH PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks CRH PLC's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. CRH PLC's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and CRH PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. CRH PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 13.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 69.11% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, CRH PLC's earnings increased by approximately 56.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 88.58% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 21.30%, which outperforms approximately 77.18% of global competitors.

Next Steps

With a robust dividend history, promising yield and growth rates, and strong financial health, CRH PLC presents an attractive option for investors seeking stable dividend income with growth potential. The company's strategic positioning in developed markets and its operational efficiency further bolster its prospects for sustained dividend payouts. For those looking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend-yielding stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can explore using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

