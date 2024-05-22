Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Surges 48.9%, Revenue Beats Expectations

Income Before Income Taxes Increased More Than 50% Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenues: $708.4 million in Q2 2024, up from $703.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: Increased 48.9% to $50.8 million, or $6.66 per diluted share, in Q2 2024 compared to $34.1 million, or $4.47 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Homebuilding Gross Margin: Improved to 19.5% in Q2 2024 from 17.8% in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: Increased to $101.9 million in Q2 2024 from $86.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Consolidated Contracts: Increased to 1,512 homes ($785.8 million) in Q2 2024 from 1,477 homes ($785.7 million) in Q2 2023.
  • SG&A Expenses: $79.0 million, or 11.2% of total revenues, in Q2 2024 compared to $75.5 million, or 10.7% of total revenues, in Q2 2023.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced principal debt by $75 million and annual interest expense by approximately $8.5 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting the fiscal 2024 second quarter results. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc conducts all of its homebuilding and financial services operations. The company designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations are divided geographically into three segments; Northeast, Southeast, and West, with the West segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance and Challenges

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) reported total revenues of $708.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a slight increase from $703.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended April 30, 2024, total revenues were $1.30 billion compared to $1.22 billion in the first half of fiscal 2023. The company saw a significant increase in income before income taxes, which rose by 50.4% to $69.4 million compared to $46.1 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income also increased by 48.9% to $50.8 million, or $6.66 per diluted common share, compared to $34.1 million, or $4.47 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

1793283460954222592.png

Financial Achievements

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) achieved a homebuilding gross margin percentage of 19.5% for the three months ended April 30, 2024, compared to 17.8% during the second quarter a year ago. This improvement is crucial as it indicates better cost management and pricing strategies. The company's EBITDA increased to $101.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $86.6 million for the second quarter of the prior year. For the first six months of fiscal 2024, EBITDA was $166.4 million compared to $136.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Key metrics from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023
Total Revenues $708.4M $703.7M $1.30B $1.22B
Net Income $50.8M $34.1M $74.7M $52.9M
EBITDA $101.9M $86.6M $166.4M $136.1M

Management Commentary

“Given the rising mortgage rate environment, we are extremely pleased with our performance during the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income were both significantly above the high end of our guidance,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and growth despite the challenging economic environment marked by rising mortgage rates. The increase in homebuilding gross margin and EBITDA indicates strong operational efficiency and effective cost management. The company's focus on growth, as evidenced by the significant land and land development spending, positions it well for future expansion. However, the decrease in the dollar value of consolidated contract backlog by 14.7% to $1.13 billion as of April 30, 2024, compared to $1.32 billion as of April 30, 2023, could be a point of concern for future revenue streams.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hovnanian Enterprises Inc for further details.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.