Toll Brothers Reports Strong Q2 Results and Raises FY24 Guidance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Prospective homebuyers face challenges due to limited inventory and high interest rates, but these conditions benefit new homebuilders. Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL, Financial) reported strong Q2 results and raised its FY24 EPS and home deliveries guidance to approximately $14.00 (from $13.25-$13.75) and 10,400-10,800 units (from 10,000-10,500), respectively.

  • TOL generated Q2 EPS of $4.55, which included a $1.17/share gain from selling land to a commercial developer. Despite uncertainties around analysts' estimates, the company's strong performance across key metrics suggests it likely outperformed on the bottom line.
  • Home deliveries of 2,641 units (+6% yr/yr) exceeded TOL's guidance of 2,400-2,500 units, driven by favorable demographics and low existing home inventory.
  • Adjusted home sales gross margin of 28.2% surpassed its forecast of 27.6%, with the average delivered price per home steady at about $1.0 million. Unlike many peers, TOL has not aggressively cut prices or offered incentives, benefiting from a more affluent customer base.
  • TOL's focus on the luxury home market has been advantageous. The company plans to expand market share by offering more affordable luxury homes and increasing spec home supply.
    • Although average selling prices are expected to decrease to $960,000-$970,000 for FY24, improved inventory turns, better leverage on fixed costs, and stronger revenue growth should offset the price drop.
    • TOL's revised FY24 EPS guidance of $14.00 represents an estimated 13% EPS growth.

The main takeaway is that TOL's Q2 EPS was affected by a gain on sale, possibly leading to a sell-the-news reaction after a 15% stock rally over the past month. However, TOL's leadership in the luxury home market continues to provide a competitive edge in a resilient industry.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.