Q4 2024 Sirca Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Apoorv Agarwal - Sirca Paints India Ltd - Joint Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. My name is Apoorv Agarwal, and I am the Joint Managing Director of Sirca Paint. Today on the call I have with me our Chief Financial Officer, CFO, Ms. Shallu Arora; and Hira Kumar, our Company Secretary.



So again, a very good evening, everyone, and a very warm welcome to the earnings conference. It's a pleasure to be talking to all of you this evening. Now I will begin with a brief overview of the quarter gone by and the financial year followed by updates on recently signed agreement with OIKOS by Italy for the manufacturing of higher value-added paint and the acquisition of business undertaking of New Wembley Products, LLP.



