On May 21, 2024, Patrick O'Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial), executed a sale of 6,459 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the shares were sold at a price of $16.32 per share, totaling approximately $105,371.88.

AMC Networks Inc is known for its global entertainment company that owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products, including streaming services and a portfolio of cable networks. The company is primarily involved in producing programming and movie content.

Over the past year, the insider, Patrick O'Connell, has sold a total of 19,459 shares of AMC Networks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of AMC Networks Inc were trading at $16.32 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $754.9 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 4.80, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 18.86 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AMC Networks Inc is estimated at $17.87 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and more comprehensive financial analysis when making investment decisions.

