Lincoln National Corp (LNC, Financial), a prominent player in the insurance industry, has recently witnessed a notable uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has increased by 3.09%, and over the last three months, it has surged by an impressive 15.36%. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $5.43 billion with a stock price of $31.93. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of LNC is $33.21, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued at present, compared to a significantly undervalued status three months ago when the GF Value was $55.78.

Overview of Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp operates through various segments including Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company offers a diverse range of products such as fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans. This broad portfolio helps Lincoln National cater to a wide demographic, addressing different financial needs and stages of life.

Assessing Profitability

Lincoln National holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 22.38%, ranking better than 84.22% of 488 companies in the same sector. However, its Return on Assets (ROA) at 0.38% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 0.47% show there is room for improvement in asset utilization and investment returns. Lincoln National has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, which is commendable and indicative of steady operational performance.

Growth Metrics

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10. Despite a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of -8.80%, its future looks promising with an estimated total revenue growth rate of 20.42% over the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 93.1% of 116 companies. The EPS without NRI has grown at 25.60% over the past three years, significantly outperforming many peers. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with a future 3Y to 5Y estimated EPS growth rate of 21.20%.

Notable Shareholders

Lincoln National's stock is held by several notable investors. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 387,800 shares, representing 0.23% of shares outstanding. Jim Simons follows closely with 321,474 shares, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 314,500 shares. These investments by high-profile financial gurus underscore a strong confidence in the company's market position and future growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Lincoln National operates in a competitive landscape with key players such as F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG, Financial) with a market cap of $5.3 billion, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL, Financial) valued at $4.49 billion, and Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial) which has a market cap of $5.9 billion. These companies are closely matched in terms of market capitalization, making the industry highly competitive and dynamic.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lincoln National Corp's recent stock performance has been robust, supported by solid profitability metrics and promising growth prospects. The company's strategic position within the competitive insurance industry, combined with its diverse product offerings and strong investor backing, positions it well for future success. As the market continues to recognize its value, the upward trend in Lincoln National's stock price is expected to persist, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors.

